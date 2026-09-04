Sunetra Pawar urges not to politicize Ajit Pawar's death
What's the story
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has urged against politicizing the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar. "Who can better understand the depth of the void created across Maharashtra by Ajit Dada's passing than his children and me? Therefore, do not politicize the tragedy involving Ajit Dada," she said. Her remarks came after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Ajit Pawar's cousin Supriya Sule accused Pawar's faction of "enjoying power" post his demise.
Ongoing probe
Seeking concrete outcome from investigation
Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati airport on January 28.
Sunetra Pawar said they are seeking a concrete outcome from the investigation and have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
She expressed faith in investigative agencies and asked for time to complete their work.
"I have faith in the law and the Constitution," she said, adding that investigative agencies are doing their job and need time.
Investigation criticism
Sule questions Maharashtra government's handling of crash investigation
Sule had earlier questioned the Maharashtra government's handling of the crash investigation.
She asked why no FIR was registered in connection with Ajit Pawar's death.
"You register an FIR against him just for taking down a photo from a wall... but such a major plane crash occurred where a sitting Deputy Chief Minister lost his life, and no FIR has been registered yet," she said.
Crash concerns
Rohit Pawar demands resignation, alleges conspiracy
Rohit Pawar, an NCP(SP) MLA and Sharad Pawar's grandson, alleged a conspiracy behind his death and demanded the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Jay Pawar, Ajit Pawar's son, also questioned the circumstances of the crash.
Sunetra Pawar had earlier demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said CBI involvement depends on receiving the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report first.
Report findings
Preliminary report highlights poor visibility, safety gaps
The AAIB's preliminary report highlighted poor visibility and safety gaps at the uncontrolled airfield as key factors.
Visibility was reported as three kilometers, below the five-kilometer minimum for Visual Flight Rules operations.
The Learjet 45XR carrying Ajit Pawar crashed while attempting to land on Runway 11, killing all five on board.