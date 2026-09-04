Sunetra Pawar urges not to politicize Ajit Pawar's death

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati airport on January 28.

Sunetra Pawar said they are seeking a concrete outcome from the investigation and have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

She expressed faith in investigative agencies and asked for time to complete their work.

"I have faith in the law and the Constitution," she said, adding that investigative agencies are doing their job and need time.