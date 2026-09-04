Prince Yadav emerges as Bumrah's back-up for Afghanistan T20Is: Report
What's the story
Ahead of the T20I series against Afghanistan next week, India's cricketing fraternity is eagerly awaiting Jasprit Bumrah's fitness reports. The national selectors are preparing for all scenarios and have identified Prince Yadav as a potential backup, as per Times of India. Along with Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana will also undergo match simulation tests this week before the Indian team assembles in Delhi on September 10.
Fitness evaluation
BCCI medical team's report on player fitness
The BCCI medical team at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) had submitted a report to selectors last week.
The report stated that these four players were clinically fit but needed to be assessed in practice matches.
The CoE has scheduled these matches from September 4-9, and is confident that the players should be ready for the Afghanistan series.
Backup option
Prince Yadav's injury details and potential for future selections
Prince Yadav made his international debut during the ODI series against Afghanistan at home in June.
However, he suffered a hamstring injury in Zimbabwe's second T20I on July 25.
The CoE has declared him fit and available for selection.
His impressive performance in T20Is (9 wickets at 18.77) since this year's IPL has made him a serious prospect for future selections.
Game time
Need for Bumrah to play a First-Class match
The selectors and team management want Bumrah to play a First-Class match before the Test series in New Zealand.
He hasn't played a red-ball match since the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati last November.
After two ODIs in England this July, he has only played T20 cricket before injuring his knee.
Fitness concerns
Decision pending on whether Bumrah will play FC match
A source told TOI that it is important to see if Bumrah's knee can handle the pressure of a first-class game before he plays a Test in New Zealand.
The decision on whether he will play a Ranji Trophy match or an 'A' match in New Zealand is still pending.
He is likely to be rested for the T20I series against West Indies at home in October as 'A' matches overlap with ODIs there.