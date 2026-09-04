US-Israel war timeline unclear; Vance questions war tag
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has refused to give a timeline for the end of the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. The war has been a major factor in rising global energy prices and is unpopular domestically. During a White House news briefing, Vance downplayed the situation, even questioning whether it could be called a war.
Conflict assessment
Major combat operations last 'about 6 weeks': Vance
Vance argued that major combat operations lasted "about six weeks," and the US has successfully degraded Iran's defense production capabilities.
He also shifted focus to the Strait of Hormuz, a focal point of the war, accusing Iran of blocking traffic through this vital trade route.
Before the war started on February 28, traffic through the strait was unhindered.
Oil trade
US military operations facilitating oil shipments: Vance
Despite the conflict, Vance claimed that US military operations were helping facilitate oil shipments through the strait.
He also said a new agreement giving control of 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil reserves to the US would reduce global oil prices.
"When will the Iranians shooting at ships stop having an effect on world energy markets? The answer is it has less effect day by day," he said.
Civilian casualties
US attack on wedding party in Iran
Vance also addressed a US attack that reportedly hit a wedding party in Sirik, Iran.
While he said the military was investigating, he was "extremely skeptical" of Iranian government accounts.
The attack allegedly killed at least five people and injured nearly 70 others.
Human rights advocates have criticized the US for denying responsibility for past civilian casualties.
Benefits controversy
War impacting US service members' families
The war has also claimed lives on both sides, with thousands dead in Iran and around the Middle East.
In Iran, reports state that at least 1,100 people were killed. As of August, 18 US service members have been killed and 750 wounded.
Meanwhile, Lebanon's health ministry indicates that fatalities have surpassed 1,000 on its territory.