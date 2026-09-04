ODI World Cup: 3 reasons why India need Hardik Pandya
What's the story
Hardik Pandya's fitness could have a major bearing on India's plans for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The all-rounder offers qualities that are difficult to replicate, particularly with both bat and ball. With the tournament still ahead, India have time to manage his workload and build his match fitness. A fully fit Hardik would give the team greater balance, flexibility and depth.
Context
Why does this story matter?
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at ways to reduce the frequency of player injuries.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the high number of matches is a major reason behind the frequent injuries.
He added that measures are being taken in the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) to ensure players get enough rest and recovery time.
Pandya
Pandya hasn't featured since the IPL
Pandya has had an injury-prone career, stalling his growth. He last played IPL 2026 and has since then not played cricket, having been nursing an injury.
Pandya was plagued by chronic back spasms during IPL 2026.
Despite completing return-to-play protocols with an expected availability from August for white-ball cricket, a calf niggle has interrupted that timeline.
#1
Hardik brings flexibility
Hardik's biggest value comes from his ability to contribute in two major disciplines.
As a middle-order batter who can also bowl meaningful spells with the new or older ball, he allows India to construct a more flexible XI.
More importantly, if Hardik can consistently handle a substantial bowling workload, India gain another genuine pace option without weakening their batting.
#2
Hardik strengthens India's middle order
India need players capable of changing the tempo during the middle and final stages of an ODI innings, and Hardik fits that requirement naturally.
His power-hitting can provide acceleration when the team needs quick runs, while his experience allows him to adapt according to the match situation.
The additional depth Hardik brings could prove particularly valuable in pressure games at the ODI World Cup.
#3
Hardik brings experience
Hardik's ability to bowl is arguably the most important factor behind his importance to India's ODI plans.
A fully fit Hardik can complete substantial spells gives the captain another pace-bowling option and creates more room for tactical changes.
He is highly experienced, having played 94 ODIs for India.
He owns 1,904 runs at 32.82 (50s: 11).
He also has 91 ODI scalps under his belt.
Information
India should focus on having Hardik sustaining demands of ODIs
India have been particularly careful about Hardik's workload because his fitness has repeatedly influenced his availability. The priority, therefore, should not simply be getting Hardik back. The BCCI and the management need to ensure he can sustain the demands of 50-over cricket before the World Cup.