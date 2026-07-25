Ahmedabad eyes 2036 Olympics while pursuing 2030 Commonwealth Games
Ahmedabad is making big moves to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which would be India's first since Delhi in 2010.
City officials see this as a launchpad for their dream of bringing the 2036 Olympics to India.
They've already secured a huge 1,000 acres for new sports infrastructure, more than double what Paris needed for its 2024 Olympics.
Ahmedabad plans world's largest cricket stadium
At the center of it all is the ₹5,050 crore Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, featuring the world's largest cricket stadium for opening and closing ceremonies.
Ahmedabad plans to build 22 modern venues across two cities, expand metro lines, and upgrade airports.
The city is also going green, aiming to power the proposed 2036 Olympic Games with renewable energy and plant 10 million trees (6 million already done).
Officials say these upgrades will serve locals long after the games are over, hoping to make Ahmedabad a global sports hub.