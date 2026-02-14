Ahmedabad girl dies after trying to call off engagement
India
A 17-year-old girl in Ahmedabad lost her life after trying to call off her engagement.
The incident happened in a parking lot, where her fiance allegedly attacked her with a stone.
Afterward, he called both their fathers and admitted what he'd done.
Police file FIR based on complaint by victim's father
Police arrived quickly, arrested the suspect, and filed an FIR at 11:55pm on February 11 based on a complaint by the victim's father, which records the father's allegations that the accused had been suspicious and abusive.
The area lacked CCTV cameras and sufficient lighting, which police flagged as a security gap—they're now pushing for better lighting and cameras while the investigation continues.