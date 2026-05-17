Ahmedabad loses 60 million liters daily amid Narmada canal repairs

Ahmedabad water cuts hit 5 zones

Five municipal zones saw their water cut by up to 15%, affecting nearly 5 million people while temperatures soared past 40 Celsius.

Many residents reported shorter supply hours and muddy or smelly tap water; some neighborhoods without borewells struggled even more.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation says repairs are almost finished and promises regular supply will be back by May 17, but not everyone is convinced things will go smoothly.