Ahmedabad loses 60 million liters daily amid Narmada canal repairs
Ahmedabad has been dealing with a 10-day water shortage since May 7, thanks to urgent repairs on the Narmada Canal.
Because canal water levels dropped, Kotarpur Water Works, which handles most of the city's supply, lost about 60 million liters per day.
That means less water for everyone, right when it's needed most.
Ahmedabad water cuts hit 5 zones
Five municipal zones saw their water cut by up to 15%, affecting nearly 5 million people while temperatures soared past 40 Celsius.
Many residents reported shorter supply hours and muddy or smelly tap water; some neighborhoods without borewells struggled even more.
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation says repairs are almost finished and promises regular supply will be back by May 17, but not everyone is convinced things will go smoothly.