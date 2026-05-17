Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express
What's the story
A massive fire broke out in one of the air-conditioned coaches of the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express, 12431, in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday. According to NDTV, the incident occurred around 5:15am in the B-1 coach, which was carrying 68 passengers near the Vikramgarh Alot railway station. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to this incident.
Safety measures
Passengers safely deboarded, provided accommodation
According to India Today, the train guard first alerted the loco pilot after noticing smoke and flames emerging from the compartment The affected B-1 coach was immediately detached from the rake, and the overhead electric supply (OHE) was switched off for safety, the report said, citing officials. All 68 passengers on board were safely deboarded within 15 minutes and provided accommodation in other coaches for their onward journey. The reason behind the fire is still under investigation.
Journey details
Train was running late by 2 hours
The train, 12431 Rajdhani Express, had left Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. It was supposed to reach Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 12:30pm on Sunday. However, the fire incident has disrupted its schedule. Meanwhile, train movement remained disrupted for nearly two hours as railway officials carried out rescue operations and safety checks at the site.