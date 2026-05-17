Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express

Safety measures

Passengers safely deboarded, provided accommodation

According to India Today, the train guard first alerted the loco pilot after noticing smoke and flames emerging from the compartment The affected B-1 coach was immediately detached from the rake, and the overhead electric supply (OHE) was switched off for safety, the report said, citing officials. All 68 passengers on board were safely deboarded within 15 minutes and provided accommodation in other coaches for their onward journey. The reason behind the fire is still under investigation.