KKR beat GT in high-scoring affair at Eden Gardens: Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defended a massive total of 247 runs in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season against Gujarat Titans (GT). The match was played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's explosive half-centuries, along with Cameron Green's late blitz, propelled KKR to their mammoth score of 247/2. In response, fifties from Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler weren't enough for the visitors (218/4).

KKR Summary of KKR's innings KKR lost Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay to be reduced to 44/1. Raghuvanshi joined Allen and the two put on 95 runs for the 2nd wicket. Notably, Allen was dropped twice and went on to hurt GT. Allen missed out on a deserved hundred, holding out in the deep off Sai Kishore's bowling. Green then joined Raghuvanshi and the pair added an unbeaten 108-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Both players were dropped once each and they cashed in.

Bowling How did the GT bowlers fare? Mohammed Siraj clocked 1/50 from his 4 overs. He dismissed KKR skipper Rahane. Kagiso Rabada went wicketless from his 4 overs. He managed 0/40. Jason Holder gave away 39 runs from his 4 overs. Wrist-spinner Rashid bowled 4 overs and was expensive (0/57). Sai Kishore bowled three overs and managed 1/38. Lastly, Arshad Khan went for 22 runs from his solitary over.

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Siraj Mohammed Siraj completes 200 wickets in T20 cricket Siraj attained a new milestone in T20 cricket. He completed 200 wickets in the 20-over format. He got to the landmark with his 1st wicket. Notably, Siraj became the 21st Indian bowler to breach 200 T20 wickets. He also became the 11th pacer to do so. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm pacer has 200 T20 wickets from 174 games at 25-plus (ER: 8-plus). He owns six four-fers. In 121 IPL games, Siraj currently owns 123 wickets at 30-plus.

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Do you know? Siraj gets Rahane for the 3rd time in IPL In the 5th over of KKR's innings, an inswinger from Siraj which was a touch fuller, saw Rahane miss connection as he ended up being bowled. This was the 3rd time Siraj dismissed Rahane in IPL from 9 innings. Rahane averages 8.33 (SR: 64.1).

Allen Allen records highest individual score for KKR versus GT With this knock of 93, Allen raced to 321 runs from 9 IPL matches at 40.12 this season. His strike rate is 221.37. This was his maiden fifty. He also owns a century. Notably, this is his maiden IPL campaign. Allen now owns the highest score by a KKR batter against GT in IPL. He surpassed Venkatesh Iyer's 83, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Information 4th batter with this sixes record in IPL Allen's 93 came off 35 balls. He hit 10 sixes and four fours. As per Cricbuzz, he became the 4th batter to hit 10-plus sixes in an IPL innings on multiple occasions. He joined Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2), Abhishek Sharma (2) and Chris Gayle (4).

Do you know? Allen surpasses 5,500 runs in T20s Playing his 191st T20, Allen now owns 5,580 runs from 188 innings at 30-plus. He slammed his 34th T20 fifty (100s: 7). The New Zealand batter has smoked 369 sixes in T20s.

Raghuvanshi Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashes his 5th half-century of IPL 2026 Raghuvanshi's knock was laced with 7 sixes and four fours. He struck at 186.36. From 12 matches this season, Raghuvanshi has amassed 422 runs at 42.20. He brought up his 5th fifty of the season. His strike rate is 146.52. As per Cricbuzz, Raghuvanshi (5) is only behind Gautam Gambhir (6) in terms of 50-plus scores for KKR in an IPL campaign. He equaled Robin Uthappa (2014, 2017) and Gambhir (2016) in terms of 5 fifty-plus scores in a season.

Record Another massive record for Raghuvanshi Raghuvanshi equaled Devdutt Padikkal in terms of most 50-plus scores at the age of 21 in an IPL season. He is only behind Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Most 50+ scores at the age of 21 in an IPL season: 6 - Rishabh Pant in 2018 6 - Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2023 5 - Devdutt Padikkal in 2022 5* - Angkrish Raghuvanshi in 2026

Runs Career-best T20 score for Raghuvanshi Raghuvanshi raced to a tally of 880 runs from 34 IPL matches at 33.84. He slammed his 7th IPL fifty. His strike rate reads 145.21. As per ESPNcricinfo, the youngster now owns 1,156 T20 runs from 49 matches (45 innings) at 28-plus. Notably, all 7 of his T20 fifties have come in the IPL. This 82* is now his career-best score.

Information Raghuvanshi attains these partnership feats for KKR against GT Raghuvanshi and Green's 108*-run stand is now KKR's highest for any wicket against GT in IPL. This was also KKR's 2nd century-plus stand against GT. Meanwhile, his 95-run stand alongside Allen is KKR's 3rd-highest (any wicket) against GT.

Green Green slams 52* versus GT, surpasses 1,000 IPL runs Green's knock of 52* came off 28 balls. He smashed three fours and four sixes. With this effort, he now owns 316 runs from 12 matches in IPL 2026 at 39.50. This was his 2nd fifty. Green, who earlier played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, surpassed 1,000 IPL runs. He owns 1,023 runs from 41 IPL games at 40.92. This was his 4th IPL fifty (100s: 1). He is one shy of 50 IPL sixes (49).

Do you know? 3rd-highest total for KKR in IPL KKR (247/2) posted their 3rd-highest IPL score. Their best remains 272/7 versus Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. This is followed by 261/6 versus Punjab Kings in the same season. Meanwhile, GT conceded their highest team total in IPL. Before this, PBKS had scored 243/5 against them in IPL 2025.

Chase How did GT's chase pan out? GT started on a positive note with Sai Sudharsan leading the way. However, the southpaw was retired hurt while batting on 23 off 13 balls. Nishant Sindhu walked in but Sunil Narine castled the batter to leave GT reeling at 49/1. Buttler joined Gill in the middle and the two added 128 runs. GT were 177/2 in the 17th over when Gill departed off Narine's bowling. Sudharsan returned back and completed a fifty. However, KKR held their nerves to win.

KKR bowlers Summary of KKR's bowlers Saurabh Dubey did well for KKR. He bowled 2.4 overs and clocked 1/23. Green was excellent and clocked 1/25 from three overs. Kartik Tyagi's wheel came off in a pressure game. He managed 0/59 from his 4 overs. Matheesha Pathirana, who returned from injury, made his KKR debut. However, he lasted 1.2 overs and had to walk off. He managed 0/9. Varun Chakravarthy clocked 0/47 from 4 overs. Narine was sensational. He bagged 2/29 from 4 overs. Anukul Roy bowled one over and clocked 0/17.

Sudharsan Sudharsan surpasses 3,000 runs, slams his 21st T20 fifty Sudharsan scored an unbeaten 53 off 28 balls. He smashed three sixes and six fours. Notably, the southpaw got to 3,000 T20 runs with his 36th run of the contest. Playing his 79th T20 (78 innings), he now owns 3,017 runs at an average of 43-plus. He registered his 21st T20 fifty (100s: 4). 2,347 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 53 matches at 48.89. He hammered his 18th IPL fifty (100s: 3).

Fastest Fastest to 3,000 T20 runs (by innings) As per Cricbuzz, Sudharsan took 78 innings to reach the milestone of 3,000 runs in T20s. He bettered the record held by Shaun Marsh, who managed to breach the 3,000-run mark in 85 innings. Fewest innings to 3,000 runs in T20s: 78 - Sai Sudharsan* 85 - Shaun Marsh 86 - D'Arcy Short 86 - Devon Conway 87 - Chris Gayle

Do you know? Sudharsan is the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026 Sudharsan is the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026. He nowns 554 runs from 13 matches at 46.16. He smashed his 6th half-century of the season (100s: 1). He has hit 55 fours and 25 sixes.

Gill Gill scores 500-plus runs in a season for 3rd time Gill scored a 49-ball 85 against KKR. He smashed 5 fours and 7 sixes. He surpassed 500 runs in IPL 2026. From 12 games, Gill owns 552 runs at 46. He hit his 5th fifty. Gill also got to 50 IPL fours this season (6s: 27). This is now the 3rd IPL season in which Gill has scored 500-plus runs after IPL 2023 (890 runs) and IPL 2025 (650 runs).

Record Gill rubs his shoulders with Tendulkar and Kohli Gill recorded 500-plus runs in an IPL season as a skipper for the 2nd successive season. As per Cricbuzz, he equaled Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in terms of this record. Only David Warner and KL Rahul have done so more. Successive IPL seasons with 500+ runs by a captain 3 - David Warner (2015, 2016, 2017) 3 - KL Rahul (2020, 2021, 2022) 2 - Sachin Tendulkar (2010, 2011) 2 - Virat Kohli (2015, 2016) 2 - Shubman Gill (2025, 2026)*

IPL Gill slams his 3rd successive fifty against KKR In six IPL games against KKR, Gill now owns 356 runs at 59.33. He clocked his 3rd successive fifty against KKR. Gill joined the likes of Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Kohli, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock to slam three successive 50+ scores vs KKR in IPL. Overall in the tournament, Gill has amassed 4,418 runs from 130 games at 40.16. He struck his 31st IPL fifty (100s: 4). Gill is nearing 150 IPL sixes (146).

Information Gill is closing in on 6,000 T20 runs Playing his 187th T20, Gill raced to 5,964 runs at 37.5. He hammered his 37th T20 fifty (100s: 6). Gill is two shy of 200 T20 sixes (198). He is also nearing 600 fours (588).

Buttler Buttler gets past 4,500 IPL runs Buttler scored a 35-ball 57. He hit 2 sixes and 5 fours. Notably, he got to the landmark of 4,500 IPL runs with his 25th of the contest. Buttler raced to 4,532 runs from 134 matches at 39.4. He clocked his 27th IPL fifty (100s: 7). For GT, he owns 950 runs from 26 games at 45.23. He hit his 8th fifty in GT colors. Versus KKR, Buttler has amassed 600 runs from 16 games at 46.15 (50s: 1, 100s: 2).

T20s 5th batter with 1,300 fours in T20s Buttler unlocked another achievement in T20s, becoming the fifth player with 1,300 fours. He got to the mark with his 2nd four versus KKR. He joined the likes of Alex Hales (1,560), James Vince (1,480), David Warner (1,464), and Babar Azam (1,305). In 506 T20s (477 innings), Buttler has hammered 1,303 fours. He also owns 613 sixes. Buttler smashed his 101st T20 fifty (100s: 8).

Information Narine shines in his 200th IPL appearance Narine won the MoM award for his 2/29 from 4 overs. Playing his 200th IPL match, he now has 205 wickets at 25.41. In IPL 2026, he has picked 13 wickets from 11 games at 22.15.

Do you know? KKR seal victory in their 100th match at Eden Gardens KKR sealed victory in their 100th match at Eden Gardens Stadium. They have claimed 56 wins and 42 defeats with two games not seeing a result.