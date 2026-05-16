Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashes his 5th half-century of IPL 2026: Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit a fine 82*-run knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match held in Kolkata saw KKR manage 247/2 after being asked to bat. Raghuvanshi was part of two key partnerships. Notably, he was dropped in the 18th over after he completed a fifty.

Knock Raghuvanshi shows maturity with a splendid knock Raghuvanshi walked in when KKR were 44/1 inside the powerplay. He took his time at the start before opening up. With Finn Allen going hard at the other end, it allowed Raghuvanshi to play 2nd fiddle. The two added 95 runs for the 2nd wicket. After Allen's dismissal, Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green were part of an unbeaten 108-run stand. Raghuvanshi shone at the death.

Information Raghuvanshi surpasses 400 runs in IPL 2026 Raghuvanshi's knock was laced with 7 sixes and four fours. He struck at 186.36. From 12 matches this season, Raghuvanshi has amassed 422 runs at 42.20. He brought up his 5th fifty of the season. His strike rate is 146.52.

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Record Raghuvanshi enters record books for KKR As per Cricbuzz, Raghuvanshi (5) is only behind Gautam Gambhir (6) in terms of 50-plus scores for KKR in an IPL campaign. Most 50+ scores for KKR in an IPL season: 6 - Gautam Gambhir (2012) 5 - Robin Uthappa (2014) 5 - Gautam Gambhir (2016) 5 - Robin Uthappa (2017) 5* - Angkrish Raghuvanshi (2026)

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Record (2) Another massive record for Raghuvanshi Raghuvanshi equaled Devdutt Padikkal in terms of most 50-plus scores at the age of 21 in an IPL season. He is only behind Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Most 50+ scores at the age of 21 in an IPL season: 6 - Rishabh Pant in 2018 6 - Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2023 5 - Devdutt Padikkal in 2022 5* - Angkrish Raghuvanshi in 2026

Numbers Career-best T20 score for Raghuvanshi Raghuvanshi has raced to a tally of 880 runs from 34 IPL matches at 33.84. He slammed his 7th IPL fifty. His strike rate reads 145.21. As per ESPNcricinfo, the youngster now owns 1,156 T20 runs from 49 matches (45 innings) at 28-plus. Notably, all 7 of his T20 fifties have come in the IPL. This 82* is now his career-best score.