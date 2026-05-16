IPL 2026, Finn Allen slams whirlwind 93 versus GT: Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Finn Allen has smashed a breathtaking 93-run knock versus Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match is being held at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. Allen, who was dropped on 14 and 33 respectively, made GT pay with a clutch knock. Here are further details.

Knock Allen thumps GT bowlers, deals in sixes Allen hit his first four off the 7th ball he faced. And he opened up thereafter. He smashed Kagiso Rabada for two sixes in the 4th over. Mohammed Siraj then dropped a dolly in the 7th over with Allen on 33. Allen completed a 21-ball fifty, dispatching Rashid Khan. Thereafter, he dealt in sixes, hitting every GT bowler before Sai Kishore dismissed him.

Do you know? A 95-run stand between Allen and Raghuvanshi Allen and Ajinkya Rahane added 44 runs for the first wicket. After Rahane's dismissal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi joined Allen and the two put on 95 runs. This is KKR's 2nd-highest stand for any wicket against GT.

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Information 4th batter with this sixes record in IPL Allen's 93 came off 35 balls. He hit 10 sixes and four fours. As per Cricbuzz, he became the 4th batter to hit 10-plus sixes in an IPL innings on multiple occasions. He joined Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2), Abhishek Sharma (2) and Chris Gayle (4).

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Runs Allen records highest individual score for KKR versus GT With this knock of 93, Allen has raced to 321 runs from 9 IPL matches at 40.12 this season. His strike rate is 221.37. This was his maiden fifty. He also owns a century. Notably, this is his maiden IPL campaign. Allen now owns the highest score by a KKR batter against GT in IPL. He surpassed Venkatesh Iyer's 83, as per ESPNcricinfo.