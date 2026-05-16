Cameron Green slams 52* versus GT, surpasses 1,000 IPL runs 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a massive total of 247 runs for the loss of two wickets against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Saturday at the iconic Eden Gardens. Finn Allen was the star of the innings, scoring a blistering 93 off just 35 balls. He was well supported by Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green. Notably, Green was part of an unbeaten 108-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Raghuvanshi.

Knock Green plays his part for KKR Green joined Raghuvanshi when KKR were 139/2 in the 12th over. He started watchfully before opening up against spinner Sai Kishore. He creamed the bowler for two sixes and a four in the 14th over. In the 16th over, Green was dropped by Arshad Khan off Rashid Khan's delivery. The ball was misfielded for a four. He made GT pay with a six off the next ball. Green completed a 26-ball fifty in the 20th over.

Information Green hammers his 2nd fifty of IPL 2026 Green's knock of 52* came off 28 balls. He smashed three fours and four sixes. With this effort, he now owns 316 runs from 12 matches in IPL 2026 at 39.50. This was his 2nd fifty of the season.

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