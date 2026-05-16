Jos Buttler becomes fifth player with 1,300 T20 fours: Stats

Milestone

Buttler joins these players

According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler is the fifth player to complete 1,300 fours in T20s. He got to the mark with his 2nd four versus KKR. He joined the likes of Alex Hales (1,560), James Vince (1,480), David Warner (1,464), and Babar Azam (1,305). Buttler also has 611 sixes in the format. No other player in the top five has more than 600 maximums.