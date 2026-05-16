Jos Buttler becomes fifth player with 1,300 T20 fours: Stats
What's the story
England batter Jos Buttler has unlocked another achievement in T20s, becoming the fifth player with 1,300 fours. Buttler reached the landmark playing for Gujarat Titans against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Buttler, one of the most prolific run-scorers, has over 400 boundaries in the IPL alone. He also has 373 fours in T20Is. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Buttler joins these players
According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler is the fifth player to complete 1,300 fours in T20s. He got to the mark with his 2nd four versus KKR. He joined the likes of Alex Hales (1,560), James Vince (1,480), David Warner (1,464), and Babar Azam (1,305). Buttler also has 611 sixes in the format. No other player in the top five has more than 600 maximums.
Breakdown
Breakdown of Buttler's boundaries
Buttler currently has the fourth-most fours in T20Is (373), only behind Babar (477), Paul Stirling (449), and Rohit Sharma (383). Butter is also in the elite of players to have slammed 400-plus fours in IPL history (443). He also has 214 boundaries in England's Vitality Blast. Overall, Buttler owns 14,200 runs from 505 T20s with a strike rate of 146.21.