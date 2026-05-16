Mohammed Siraj completes 200 wickets in T20 cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj has attained a new milestone in T20 cricket. Siraj completed 200 wickets in the 20-over format. He got to the landmark with his 1st wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Siraj became the 21st Indian bowler to breach 200 T20 wickets.
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Siraj castles Rahane to reach the landmark
In the 5th over of KKR's innings, an inswinger from Siraj which was a touch fuller, saw Rahane miss connection as he ended up being bowled. This was the 3rd time Siraj dismissed Rahane in IPL from 9 innings. Rahane averages 8.33 (SR: 64.1).
Numbers
A look at Siraj's numbers
In 121 IPL games, Siraj currently owns 123 wickets at 30-plus. His economy rate is over 8.60. He has three four-fers under his belt. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm pacer has 200 T20 wickets from 174 games at 25-plus (ER: 8-plus). He owns six four-fers. 17 of his T20 wickets have come for the Indian cricket team (T20Is) at 28.29 (4w: 1).