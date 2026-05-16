Mohammed Siraj completes 200 wickets in T20 cricket: Key stats

In the 5th over of KKR's innings, an inswinger from Siraj which was a touch fuller, saw Rahane miss connection as he ended up being bowled. This was the 3rd time Siraj dismissed Rahane in IPL from 9 innings. Rahane averages 8.33 (SR: 64.1).

Numbers

A look at Siraj's numbers

In 121 IPL games, Siraj currently owns 123 wickets at 30-plus. His economy rate is over 8.60. He has three four-fers under his belt. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm pacer has 200 T20 wickets from 174 games at 25-plus (ER: 8-plus). He owns six four-fers. 17 of his T20 wickets have come for the Indian cricket team (T20Is) at 28.29 (4w: 1).