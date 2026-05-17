IPL: Shubman Gill attains numerous records with 85 versus KKR

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill put on a show against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 60 of the IPL 2026 season on Saturday. The stylish batter hit a superb 85-run knock for his side in a chase of 248 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Gill fought valiantly before falling to Sunil Narine. GT went on to lose the contest by 29 runs. Notably, Gill attained several records with this knock versus KKR.

Batting display Gill shines with a gutsy effort GT started on a positive note with Sai Sudharsan leading the way. However, the southpaw was retired hurt while batting on 23 off 13 balls. Nishant Sindhu walked in but Narine castled the batter to leave GT reeling at 49/1. Buttler joined Gill in the middle and the two added 128 runs. GT were 177/2 in the 17th over when Gill departed off Narine's bowling. Sudharsan returned back and completed a fifty. However, KKR held their nerves to win.

Gill Gill scores 500-plus runs in a season for 3rd time Gill scored a 49-ball 85 against KKR. He smashed 5 fours and 7 sixes. He surpassed 500 runs in IPL 2026. From 12 games, Gill owns 552 runs at 46. He hit his 5th fifty. Gill also got to 50 IPL fours this season (6s: 27). This is now the 3rd IPL season in which Gill has scored 500-plus runs after IPL 2023 (890 runs) and IPL 2025 (650 runs).

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Company Gill rubs his shoulders with Tendulkar and Kohli Gill recorded 500-plus runs in an IPL season as a skipper for the 2nd successive season. As per Cricbuzz, he equaled Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in terms of this record. Only David Warner and KL Rahul have done so more. Successive IPL seasons with 500+ runs by a captain: 3 - David Warner (2015, 2016, 2017) 3 - KL Rahul (2020, 2021, 2022) 2 - Sachin Tendulkar (2010, 2011) 2 - Virat Kohli (2015, 2016) 2 - Shubman Gill (2025, 2026)*

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Vs KKR Gill slams his 3rd successive fifty against KKR In six IPL games against KKR, Gill now owns 356 runs at 59.33. He clocked his 3rd successive fifty against KKR. Gill joined the likes of Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Kohli, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock to slam three successive 50+ scores vs KKR in IPL. Overall in the tournament, Gill has amassed 4,418 runs from 130 games at 40.16. He struck his 31st IPL fifty (100s: 4). Gill is nearing 150 IPL sixes (146).

Do you know? Gill is closing in on 6,000 T20 runs; 200 sixes Playing his 187th T20, Gill raced to 5,964 runs at 37.5. He hammered his 37th T20 fifty (100s: 6). Gill is two shy of 200 T20 sixes (198). He is also nearing 600 fours (588).