Sai Sudharsan surpassed 3,000 runs in T20s

Sai Sudharsan becomes fastest to 3,000 T20 runs (by innings)

By Rajdeep Saha 11:43 pm May 16, 202611:43 pm

What's the story

Sai Sudharsan unlocked a new milestone in his T20 career. The southpaw became the fastest to 3,000 T20 runs (by innings). He achieved the landmark while playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. Sudharsan scored an unbeaten 53 off 28 balls. However, GT failed to beat KKR.