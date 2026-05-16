Sai Sudharsan becomes fastest to 3,000 T20 runs (by innings)
What's the story
Sai Sudharsan unlocked a new milestone in his T20 career. The southpaw became the fastest to 3,000 T20 runs (by innings). He achieved the landmark while playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. Sudharsan scored an unbeaten 53 off 28 balls. However, GT failed to beat KKR.
Information
Sudharsan gets to 3,017 runs, slams his 21st T20 fifty
Sudharsan got to the landmark with his 36th run of the contest. Playing his 79th T20 (78 innings), he now owns 3,017 runs at an average of 43-plus. He registered his 21st T20 fifty (100s: 4).
Record
Sudharsan breaks Shaun Marsh's record
As per Cricbuzz, Sudharsan took 78 innings to reach the milestone of 3,000 runs in T20s. He bettered the record held by Shaun Marsh, who managed to breach the 3,000-run mark in 85 innings. Fewest innings to 3,000 runs in T20s: 78 - Sai Sudharsan* 85 - Shaun Marsh 86 - D'Arcy Short 86 - Devon Conway 87 - Chris Gayle