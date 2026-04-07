Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat meal insect sparks Brandavan Food Products scrutiny

IRCTC fines Brandavan Food Products ₹10L

IRCTC responded quickly by fining the vendor ₹10 lakh, moving to end their contract, and sealing their kitchen for a deep clean and pest control.

The episode has triggered a wave of distrust online, with many people now suggesting travelers bring their own food or use apps like ordering food from an application instead, highlighting just how important better quality checks are for meals served on trains.