Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat meal insect sparks Brandavan Food Products scrutiny
India
A passenger on the Vande Bharat train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai found an insect in their meal, leading others to stop eating and raising serious questions about food safety on board.
The incident went viral after being posted with photos on X, putting the spotlight on the caterer, Brandavan Food Products.
IRCTC fines Brandavan Food Products ₹10L
IRCTC responded quickly by fining the vendor ₹10 lakh, moving to end their contract, and sealing their kitchen for a deep clean and pest control.
The episode has triggered a wave of distrust online, with many people now suggesting travelers bring their own food or use apps like ordering food from an application instead, highlighting just how important better quality checks are for meals served on trains.