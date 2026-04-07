'Not good enough': Kevin Pietersen slams Cameron Green's continuous failures 

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has slammed Cameron Green for his poor performance in IPL 2026. The all-rounder was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping ₹25.2 crore but has failed to deliver so far. In three matches, he has only managed to score 24 runs at an average of eight and hasn't bowled a single delivery yet. Here are further details.

Performance critique Green not good enough to bat at No.3, says Pietersen During a recent interaction with JioStar, Pietersen questioned Green's ability to bat at No.3 for KKR. He said, "I won't talk about money (auction price), but I don't think he is good enough for batting at No. 3." Pietersen added that Green is more of a middle-order batter who bowls a bit and not someone who should take on such responsibility in the team.

Ongoing challenges Green's poor run in IPL 2026 and T20I cricket Green has batted at No.3 twice and No.4 once this season as KKR struggles to find the right combination. The all-rounder has had a tough time making an impact in T20I cricket this year, scoring just 117 runs in seven matches while bowling only 7.1 overs. This further highlights his ongoing challenges on the field despite being a high-profile player.

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Team strategy KKR can replace Green with these players KKR has the option to bring in Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert or Rovman Powell as a replacement for Green. Sanjay Bangar, who was also part of the discussion, said both Ravindra and Green aren't exactly T20 specialists. He emphasized that when picking overseas players, they have to be specialists because there are only four spots available in the team.

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