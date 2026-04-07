Suryakumar Yadav strikes at 147.12 against RR in IPL: Stats

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will clash in Match 13 of IPL 2026 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on April 7. The five-time champions are coming off a defeat to Delhi Capitals. Suryakumar Yadav stood in for the unwell Hardik Pandya in that match. Suryakumar, who smashed a half-century, will be expected to continue his fine run against RR. Here are his stats.

Numbers His numbers against RR Suryakumar first faced RR in 2014 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. But success landed only after he moved to MI. Across 15 IPL games against the Royals, he has smashed 512 runs at an average of 42.66. His strike rate reads 147.12. Suryakumar has hammered 4 half-centuries, 57 fours, and 16 sixes against this side in the IPL.

Information Remarkable strike rate According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar's strike rate of 147.12 is the second-highest among batters with 510-plus runs against RR in the IPL. He is slightly behind AB de Villiers, who struck at 147.17 against RR.

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