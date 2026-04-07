Ajinkya Rahane's decision in rain-hit KKR-PBKS clash draws flak: Details 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has drawn flak from cricketing legends for his controversial decision to bat first in the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Punjab Kings. The game was played at Eden Gardens on Monday and was marred by rain. Legends Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin were among those who questioned Rahane's decision-making.

Decision scrutiny Surprised by Rahane's call: Kumble Rahane's choice to bat first in the face of rain predictions for the KKR vs PBKS clash was widely criticized. Kumble, during a JioHotstar broadcast, said he was surprised by Rahane's decision. "I am surprised that Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first. On a pitch like this, where there's some rain around, ideally, you would want to field first, he noted during the rain break."

Expert opinions Ashwin, Saba Karim also called out Rahane Former senior men's selector Saba Karim also questioned Rahane's decision, saying, "I cannot understand this call. I cannot wrap my head around it." Ashwin echoed Kumble's sentiments on social media, calling KKR's thought process "interesting" after they opted to bat first. He wrote on X, "When you know it's going to be a rain-affected game with an inexperienced bowling attack at your disposal, you choose to bat first."

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Twitter Post Here's what Ashwin said! When you know it’s going to be a rain affected game, with an inexperienced bowling attack at your disposal, you choose to bat first.



Interesting thought process. #ipl2026 pic.twitter.com/uPWQB7Odfr — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 6, 2026

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Criticism continues 'Very brave call' Former Bengal batter Sreevats Goswami also criticized Rahane's decision to bat first. He said, "Very surprised to see Rahane winning the toss & electing to bat first on a overcast condition. Bit of a shocker there. Immediately you can see swing and 2 caught behinds. Very very brave call. #kkr," Despite the criticism, KKR managed to secure their first point of IPL 2026 season after their match against Punjab Kings was called off due to a wet outfield.