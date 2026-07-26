Ahmedabad NEET leak protests demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, BJP counters
India
Ahmedabad saw heated protests after the NEET paper leak scandal.
Congress held an Aakrosh Rally demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down, which led to minor clashes with police and several detentions.
The BJP quickly responded with its own protest outside the Congress office, prompting heavy police presence, barricades, and even drone surveillance.
Gujarat University peaceful protest draws detentions
Youths at Gujarat University also staged peaceful demonstrations, carrying banners and demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
Police kept things calm by detaining some protesters without force.
Prashant Patel, whose child was affected by the leak, said he felt relieved after Pradhan's resignation and appreciated how students' disciplined protests pushed for action.