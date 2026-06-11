Ahmedabad plane crash kills filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala near crash site
Ahmedabad's plane crash was devastating, leaving 19 people dead on the ground.
One of them was 34-year-old filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala, who tragically lost his life while riding his scooter near the crash site.
His family had been searching for him after he stopped responding to calls, and his last phone location pointed to where the accident happened.
DNA confirms Mahesh Jirawala as victim
After eight days, Mahesh was confirmed as the final victim through DNA testing and his scooter's registration.
He'd only been married three months and had promised his ailing father to help clear debts and buy a house before Diwali.
Now, his family relies on his younger brother's modest income, with compensation money already gone.
Beyond filmmaking, Mahesh was known for helping others in the community.