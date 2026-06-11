Ahmedabad plane crash kills filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala near crash site

DNA confirms Mahesh Jirawala as victim

After eight days, Mahesh was confirmed as the final victim through DNA testing and his scooter's registration.

He'd only been married three months and had promised his ailing father to help clear debts and buy a house before Diwali.

Now, his family relies on his younger brother's modest income, with compensation money already gone.

Beyond filmmaking, Mahesh was known for helping others in the community.