Ahmedabad police arrest Karim Rafikbhai Sipai for fake matrimonial profiles
Ahmedabad police just arrested Karim Rafikbhai Sipai, a resident of Gujarat's Mehsana district, for running fake matrimonial profiles.
He pretended to be Aditya Patel, a wealthy Hindu widower, and mainly targeted widows and divorced women.
Using forged documents and even a made-up death certificate for a non-existent wife, he gained their trust before asking for money by faking emergencies.
Investigators probe how many affected
Sipai's scheme unraveled when a caller identification system showed his identity as suspicious.
One victim teamed up with Bajrang Dal to check his address, which turned out to be bogus.
After his arrest, police found several fake profiles and sensitive info on his phone, hinting at an even bigger scam.
Investigators are now looking into how many people might have been affected.