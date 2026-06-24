Ahmedabad police caught 2 men in ₹55,000 dating app scam
India
Ahmedabad police caught two men, Jay Chavda, 22, and Rohit Yadav, 26, who were running a honeytrap scam through dating apps.
They tricked people into fake online relationships, invited them to meet up, and then robbed them when they showed up.
Officers managed to recover ₹55,000 worth of stolen items, including cash, a phone, and a gold ring.
Chavda and Yadav faced past charges
Turns out, both Chavda and Yadav have been in trouble before. Chavda was arrested for murder back in 2022, while Yadav has faced charges for assault and public obscenity since 2021.
This bust is part of the police's bigger push to tackle cybercrime and keep folks safe online.