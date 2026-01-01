Next Article
Ahmedabad police crack down on New Year's Eve liquor offenses
India
On December 31, 2025, Ahmedabad police registered 236 cases for drinking, illegal liquor possession, and drunk driving—reminding everyone that prohibition is still very much a thing in Gujarat.
Even with big crowds out celebrating the start of 2026, officials say their patrolling kept things under control.
Huge police force and high-tech gear kept celebrations safe
To keep the city safe, nearly 9,000 officers—including top brass and thousands of constables and home guards—were on duty across Ahmedabad.
The police also rolled out tech like breath analyzers, speed-gun cameras, over 2,500 body cams, and more than 4,000 CCTV cameras.
With dozens of checkpoints and public address systems guiding partygoers, the city rang in the new year smoothly.