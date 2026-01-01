Ahmedabad police crack down on New Year's Eve liquor offenses

Huge police force and high-tech gear kept celebrations safe

To keep the city safe, nearly 9,000 officers—including top brass and thousands of constables and home guards—were on duty across Ahmedabad.

The police also rolled out tech like breath analyzers, speed-gun cameras, over 2,500 body cams, and more than 4,000 CCTV cameras.

With dozens of checkpoints and public address systems guiding partygoers, the city rang in the new year smoothly.