Woman arrested in Mumbai after violent fallout over marriage refusal
A 25-year-old woman in Mumbai was arrested on New Year's Day for allegedly attacking and mutilating her partner after he repeatedly refused to marry her.
The couple, who had been together for around seven years, were at her Santacruz East home during New Year celebrations when the incident occurred.
What happened next
In the early hours of Thursday, things escalated—she allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon.
Despite being badly hurt, he managed to escape and called his brother, who rushed him to VN Desai Hospital.
Police have since arrested the woman and charged her under laws related to grievous harm and criminal intimidation.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities look into what led up to this serious incident.