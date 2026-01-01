Next Article
UP Police freeze ₹325cr in cyber fraud cases in 2025
India
UP Police froze over ₹325 crore in 2025 from cyber fraud cases—about a quarter of total losses reported by victims that year.
Thanks to quick reporting via the 1930 helpline and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, the recovery rate has increased significantly.
How UP is fighting back against online scams
Since COVID-19, scammers have been hitting mobiles, computers, and e-commerce platforms hard.
But with more people reporting crimes fast, police can now freeze shady accounts much quicker—raising recovery rates from 11% in 2024 to 24% last year.
UP has also ramped up its cybercrime game: more stations, better-trained teams, and a conviction rate that's double the national average.