UP Police freeze ₹325cr in cyber fraud cases in 2025

How UP is fighting back against online scams

Since COVID-19, scammers have been hitting mobiles, computers, and e-commerce platforms hard.

But with more people reporting crimes fast, police can now freeze shady accounts much quicker—raising recovery rates from 11% in 2024 to 24% last year.

UP has also ramped up its cybercrime game: more stations, better-trained teams, and a conviction rate that's double the national average.