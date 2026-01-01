Next Article
Kerala mob lynching: State steps in with support for victim's family
India
After a shocking mob lynching in Kerala, the state government has announced ₹30 lakh compensation for the family of Ram Narayan, a 31-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh who lost his life after being accused of theft by locals.
Despite police efforts, Narayan died from severe injuries just hours later, highlighting the brutality of the attack.
Arrests spark political tension; more aid promised
Police have arrested eight people so far—some reportedly linked to RSS and BJP—which has led to heated political exchanges.
The Chhattisgarh government is also stepping in with ₹5 lakh for Narayan's family and is demanding strict action against those responsible.
The incident has raised tough questions about social violence and safety for migrant workers in Kerala.