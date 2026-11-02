Ahmedabad police detain 61 suspected Bangladeshi nationals without legal papers

This is not a one-off. Ahmedabad has been cracking down on illegal immigration for a while, especially after more than 200 Bangladeshi nationals were detained last year following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Across India, border security is still a big challenge, with 2,601 Bangladeshi nationals apprehended along the India-Bangladesh border between January 2024 and January 2025.

These efforts are part of ongoing attempts to keep things safe and manage border security.