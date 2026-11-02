Ahmedabad police detain 61 suspected Bangladeshi nationals without legal papers
India
Right before Diwali, Ahmedabad police picked up 61 people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals living in the city without legal papers.
The raids happened across several neighborhoods, and officials say they are now working to send these individuals back to Bangladesh.
India recorded 2,601 Bangladesh border apprehensions
This is not a one-off. Ahmedabad has been cracking down on illegal immigration for a while, especially after more than 200 Bangladeshi nationals were detained last year following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Across India, border security is still a big challenge, with 2,601 Bangladeshi nationals apprehended along the India-Bangladesh border between January 2024 and January 2025.
These efforts are part of ongoing attempts to keep things safe and manage border security.