Rohit Sharma averages 36.58 versus New Zealand in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
India's Rohit Sharma will want to be amongst the runs in the upcoming 5-match ODI series against hosts New Zealand, starting November 4, Wednesday. Veteran Rohit comes to New Zealand on the back of a productive three-match series against West Indies in September-October at home. He scored 32, 101 and 92. Ahead of the series, we decode Rohit's ODI numbers versus New Zealand.
vs NZ
Rohit's numbers against the Kiwis
In 34 matches against New Zealand, Rohit has amassed 1,134 runs at 36.58.
He has smashed 2 hundreds and six fifties. He is one shy of 50 ODI sixes (49).
As per Cricinfo, in 12 away matches against New Zealand, Rohit owns 357 runs at 35.7 (50s: 3).
He also has 681 home ODI runs versus New Zealand at 40.05 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).
Meanwhile, across 4 neutral venue matches, he has amassed 96 runs at 24 (50s: 1).
Information
Rohit's overall ODI numbers and away performance
Overall in ODIs, Rohit has scored 12,120 runs from 291 matches at 49.26. He has struck 35 hundreds and 63 fifties. 381 sixes have flown from his willow. Meanwhile, 4,080 of his ODI runs have come in away games (home of opposition) at 41.63 from 121 matches (100s: 12, 50s: 21).