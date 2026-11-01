Rohit Sharma averages 36.58 versus New Zealand in ODIs: Stats

In 34 matches against New Zealand, Rohit has amassed 1,134 runs at 36.58.

He has smashed 2 hundreds and six fifties. He is one shy of 50 ODI sixes (49).

As per Cricinfo, in 12 away matches against New Zealand, Rohit owns 357 runs at 35.7 (50s: 3).

He also has 681 home ODI runs versus New Zealand at 40.05 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).

Meanwhile, across 4 neutral venue matches, he has amassed 96 runs at 24 (50s: 1).