PV Sindhu wins her 2nd title of the season: Details

In the final match, Kjaersfeldt started strong with a 5-3 lead. However, Sindhu quickly turned the tables in her favor.

She used her height to send deep clears into Kjaersfeldt's baseline, combined with sharp cross-court smashes and net approaches to draw early defensive errors from her opponent, as per Sportstar.

This strategy helped Sindhu win the first game comfortably at 21-12.