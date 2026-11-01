PV Sindhu wins her 2nd title of the season: Details
What's the story
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has added another feather to her cap by winning the women's singles title at the Hylo Open 2026. She defeated Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt with scores of 21-12 and 21-14. This victory marks Sindhu's second title of the season after her win at the Japan Open in July. Here's more.
Match analysis
Sindhu outplays Kjaersfeldt in 1st game
In the final match, Kjaersfeldt started strong with a 5-3 lead. However, Sindhu quickly turned the tables in her favor.
She used her height to send deep clears into Kjaersfeldt's baseline, combined with sharp cross-court smashes and net approaches to draw early defensive errors from her opponent, as per Sportstar.
This strategy helped Sindhu win the first game comfortably at 21-12.
Game strategy
Indian shuttler continues her dominance in 2nd game
Sindhu carried her momentum into the second game, racing to a 7-3 lead.
She kept Kjaersfeldt pinned to the back of the court with high, looping clears. This left little room for a comeback from the Dane.
Despite some resistance from Kjaersfeldt in the latter stages of this game, Sindhu held her nerve and sealed the title with another straight-game victory.
Tournament journey
Her journey to the final and title win
Sindhu's journey to the title was nothing short of impressive.
She started her campaign with a comfortable win over UAE's Prakriti Bharath, before defeating France's Rosy Oktavia Pancasari in just 26 minutes.
The Indian shuttler then defeated Germany's Amalie Schulz to reach the semi-finals where she faced promising 19-year-old compatriot Anmol Kharb.
Despite a spirited challenge from the youngster, Sindhu won and secured her place in the final against Kjaersfeldt.
Do you know?
Recently, Sindhu lost in final of BWF French Open
Recently, Sindhu put up a spirited fight against world number one An Se Young in the final of the 2026 French Open. However, she eventually lost the match 16-21, 21-11, 21-15. It was Sindhu's second BWF World Tour Super 750 final of the season after the Japan Open in July.