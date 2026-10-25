French Open: PV Sindhu loses to An Se Young again

Sindhu started the match on a strong note, winning the first game 21-16. This was her first game win against An Se Young since 2023.

However, the South Korean player made a strong comeback in the second game, winning it 21-11 with her power, precision, and relentless movement.

Despite Sindhu's best efforts in the decider with sharp cross-court returns and long rallies, An Se Young's consistency proved too much as she won the final game comfortably at 21-15.