French Open: PV Sindhu loses to An Se Young again
What's the story
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu put up a spirited fight against world number one An Se Young in the final of the French Open. However, she eventually lost the match 16-21, 21-11, 21-15. The loss was Sindhu's 11th time to the South Korean player. Despite the loss, it was an impressive performance by Sindhu, who gave a tough fight to her opponent throughout the match. Here are further details.
Match highlights
A look at match summary
Sindhu started the match on a strong note, winning the first game 21-16. This was her first game win against An Se Young since 2023.
However, the South Korean player made a strong comeback in the second game, winning it 21-11 with her power, precision, and relentless movement.
Despite Sindhu's best efforts in the decider with sharp cross-court returns and long rallies, An Se Young's consistency proved too much as she won the final game comfortably at 21-15.
Tournament progress
Sindhu's journey so far
Sindhu's journey to the final was no easy feat. She had to overcome Japan's Hina Akechi in a grueling three-game encounter that lasted over an hour.
Despite the loss in the final, Sindhu has had an impressive year, coming close to medals at major events such as the New Delhi World Championships and Asian Games.
The 31-year-old shuttler will now be looking forward to her next challenge on the circuit.