Virat Kohli: Decoding his stats versus New Zealand in ODIs

In 36 matches against New Zealand, Kohli has amassed 1,897 runs at 57.48. He has smashed 7 hundreds and 10 fifties.

He is 103 shy of the 2,000-run mark against New Zealand.

As per Cricinfo, in 11 away matches against New Zealand, Kohli owns 514 runs at 46.72 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).

He also has 1,362 home ODI runs versus New Zealand at 75.66 (100s: 6, 50s: 6).

Meanwhile, across 4 neutral venue matches, he has amassed 11 runs at 5.25.