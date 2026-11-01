Virat Kohli: Decoding his stats versus New Zealand in ODIs
What's the story
India are set to take on hosts New Zealand in a five-match ODI series, starting November 4, Wednesday. Virat Kohli, who is aiming to feature in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, will want to showcase his strengths. Kohli was amongst the runs in his last two ODI series against England and West Indies respectively. We decode his ODI numbers against New Zealand.
Vs NZ
Kohli averages 57.48 versus New Zealand
In 36 matches against New Zealand, Kohli has amassed 1,897 runs at 57.48. He has smashed 7 hundreds and 10 fifties.
He is 103 shy of the 2,000-run mark against New Zealand.
As per Cricinfo, in 11 away matches against New Zealand, Kohli owns 514 runs at 46.72 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).
He also has 1,362 home ODI runs versus New Zealand at 75.66 (100s: 6, 50s: 6).
Meanwhile, across 4 neutral venue matches, he has amassed 11 runs at 5.25.
Information
Decoding Kohli's overall ODI numbers and away performance
Overall in ODIs, Kohli has scored 15,109 runs from 317 matches at 58.78. He has struck 55 hundreds and 79 fifties. Meanwhile, 5,612 of his ODI runs have come in away games (home of opposition) at 53.96 from 127 matches (100s: 21, 50s: 28).