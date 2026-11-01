Mahadev Online Book mastermind Chandrakar extradited from Oman
What's the story
Sourabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind behind the Mahadev Online Book app and an illegal betting syndicate, has been extradited from Oman by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A special CBI team went to Muscat to bring him back. He will be produced before a CBI Special Court in Raipur on Monday.
Legal proceedings
Chandrakar wanted in multiple cases
Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases where chargesheets have been filed and a separate Enforcement Directorate (ED) case with a prosecution complaint.
After his extradition, he will undergo a medical examination before being taken to Raipur on transit remand.
The CBI's investigation revealed that Mahadev Online Book was one of India's largest illegal online betting syndicates, allegedly run from outside the country.
Syndicate operations
Illegal betting syndicate with extensive network
The platform allowed betting on cricket, football, card games, and other events through a network of franchised panels across India.
These branches enrolled users and collected betting stakes.
The CBI also found that the proceeds from these illegal activities were funneled through multiple mule bank accounts, layered through transactions, and transferred abroad via hawala channels.
Case details
CBI investigating under several provisions of law
The CBI took over the investigation on the Chhattisgarh government's request. It has filed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery provisions, along with the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act.
Chandrakar is among those named in these chargesheets.
The ED has also attached properties linked to this case both in India and abroad.
Extradition process
Extradition process completed after joint efforts
Chandrakar was traced and arrested by the Royal Oman Police on an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him.
The CBI and ED then sent formal extradition requests to Oman with evidence collected during their investigations.
The extradition was sought in coordination with several central agencies, the Interpol National Central Bureau, and Omani authorities.
After approval, a special CBI team brought Chandrakar back to India from Muscat.