BJP calls INDIA rally at Ramlila Maidan 'flop show'
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the opposition's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, calling it a "flop show." The party claimed that the crowd was much smaller than expected, with 40% of the ground remaining empty. "The Congress said there will be a crowd of 10 lakh, but 40% of the ground was empty," a BJP spokesperson said.
Turnout skepticism
Sambit Patra shares video of rally
BJP MP Sambit Patra also criticized the opposition for not being able to fill the Ramlila Maidan, which has a capacity of 50,000.
He shared a video of the rally and asked where the expected 10 lakh people were.
"No one becomes a leader or Prime Minister through such tricks," Patra said, adding that hard work is what makes a Prime Minister.
Protest purpose
Gandhi warns CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The rally was organized by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to protest against alleged electoral irregularities and "vote chori (vote theft)."
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the bloc, addressed the gathering and called for action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
He warned that Kumar would be removed from office and face jail for "treason."
Legal threats
Gandhi warns Modi, Shah of legal action
Gandhi also warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of legal action over the alleged vote theft.
He said, "Amit Shah ji said Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. I am telling you the opposite: Narendra Modi cannot go anywhere; even if he wants to go, we will not let him."