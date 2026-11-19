Ahmedabad Police detain over 950 past drug offenders citywide
Ahmedabad Police just rounded up over 950 people with past drug offenses in a huge crackdown across all seven city zones.
Everyone was brought to J.D. Nagarwala Police Stadium for checks on their criminal records and to answer questions about ongoing drug networks.
Multiple agencies coordinated Ahmedabad drug operation
This was a coordinated effort involving local police, the Crime Branch, SOG, and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.
Offenders got firm warnings: think tougher bail processes and even demolition of illegal properties if they don't clean up their act.
As part of the "Drug-Free Gujarat" push (backed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah), police officers themselves are also under watch to make sure no one drops the ball on enforcement.