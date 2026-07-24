Ahmedabad records 294.6mm rain and widespread flooding across city
India
Ahmedabad just saw its fourth-highest single-day rainfall ever (294.6mm in 24 hours) leaving large parts of the city underwater.
Neighborhoods like Sabarmati, Chharanagar, and Rabarivas were especially affected, with several roads and underpasses flooded and traffic thrown off balance.
Ahmedabad night rescues and road closures
Fire teams worked through the night to rescue residents, including seniors stuck on rooftops as water filled their homes.
Major routes like Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway are still flooded despite pumping efforts.
In Dang district, 18 roads are closed but alternative routes have been set up; officials are urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel for now.