Ahmedabad records 294.6mm, rainiest July day of 21st century
India
On July 24, 2026, Ahmedabad got absolutely drenched: 294.6mm of rain fell in just 24 hours, making it the city's rainiest July day of the 21st century and the fourth-wettest ever.
The sudden downpour flooded streets and neighborhoods, leaving daily life pretty disrupted.
Gujarat cyclonic system persists, IMD alerts
The crazy rainfall was thanks to a stuck cyclonic system over Gujarat, which kept pulling in moisture from the Arabian Sea and sent thunderstorm after thunderstorm over the city. Some spots saw up to 600mm of rain!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out red and orange alerts for more heavy showers soon, so locals are being asked to stay alert as these weather patterns continue.