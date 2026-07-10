Ahmedabad requires cat registration from July 9 under national rules
India
From July 9, Ahmedabad is making it official: if you have a pet cat, you will need to get it registered with the city.
The AMC says this is about keeping track of the city's 5,000 pet cats and following national animal welfare rules.
It is pretty much an extension of last year's dog registration drive.
Ahmedabad cat registration due September 30
Cat parents have until September 30, 2026, to complete an online form and pay a ₹200 fee.
You'll need a few documents: Aadhaar or voter ID, recent tax or electricity bill, vaccination proof from your vet, and some photos of your cat (plus yourself and your home).
The goal? Smoother pet management for everyone, and better health standards across the city.