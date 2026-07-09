Sourav Ganguly joins ICC Hall of Fame on 54th birthday
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has been inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame. The announcement came on Wednesday, coinciding with his 54th birthday. Ganguly took to the social media platform X to express his gratitude to the ICC and its chairman, Jay Shah, for the recognition. The 54-year-old is widely credited with making India a fearless side in the 2000s.
Hall of fame
Ganguly joins these legends
Ganguly is the 12th Indian and the 10th male cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The other nine male players are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Vinoo Mankad, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar, and Bishan Singh Bedi. The ICC Hall of Fame, established in January 2009, also includes Neetu David and Diana Edulji as India's female players.
Twitter Post
Ganguly honored to be inducted into the elite list
Thank you ICC and Chairman Jay shah @JayShah for inducting me in the hall of fame .. it’s a huge honour ..One of the 10 Indians to be inducted in the hall of fame ever .. Amazing to be a part of some great names .. @bcci— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 8, 2026
Transformation
A generational captain and player
Ganguly took over as captain during a tumultuous time for Indian cricket. He changed the team's mentality, instilling aggression and self-belief to compete overseas. Known as the "God of Off-side," the left-handed batter scored 18,575 international runs in 424 internationals with 38 centuries. The tally includes 7,212 runs in Tests and 11,363 runs in ODIs, making him one of India's finest batsmen across formats. He also took 132 wickets, including 100 in ODIs.
Leadership
Ganguly's legacy as captain
As captain, Ganguly led India in 146 ODIs and 49 Tests. His tenure saw many historic moments like the famous 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win against an invincible Australia, the 2002 NatWest Series win in England, and the 2004 Test series win in Pakistan. In 2003, he led India to their first World Cup final since 1983. Ganguly also groomed a generation of cricketers who would go on to define Indian cricket for years to come.