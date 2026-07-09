Sourav Ganguly joins ICC Hall of Fame on 54th birthday

Leadership

Ganguly's legacy as captain

As captain, Ganguly led India in 146 ODIs and 49 Tests. His tenure saw many historic moments like the famous 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win against an invincible Australia, the 2002 NatWest Series win in England, and the 2004 Test series win in Pakistan. In 2003, he led India to their first World Cup final since 1983. Ganguly also groomed a generation of cricketers who would go on to define Indian cricket for years to come.