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Sourav Ganguly joins ICC Hall of Fame on 54th birthday
The announcement coincided with Dada's 54th birthday

Sourav Ganguly joins ICC Hall of Fame on 54th birthday

By Parth Dhall
Jul 09, 2026
08:39 am
What's the story

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has been inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame. The announcement came on Wednesday, coinciding with his 54th birthday. Ganguly took to the social media platform X to express his gratitude to the ICC and its chairman, Jay Shah, for the recognition. The 54-year-old is widely credited with making India a fearless side in the 2000s.

Hall of fame

Ganguly joins these legends

Ganguly is the 12th Indian and the 10th male cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The other nine male players are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Vinoo Mankad, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar, and Bishan Singh Bedi. The ICC Hall of Fame, established in January 2009, also includes Neetu David and Diana Edulji as India's female players.

Twitter Post

Ganguly honored to be inducted into the elite list

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Transformation

A generational captain and player

Ganguly took over as captain during a tumultuous time for Indian cricket. He changed the team's mentality, instilling aggression and self-belief to compete overseas. Known as the "God of Off-side," the left-handed batter scored 18,575 international runs in 424 internationals with 38 centuries. The tally includes 7,212 runs in Tests and 11,363 runs in ODIs, making him one of India's finest batsmen across formats. He also took 132 wickets, including 100 in ODIs.

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Leadership

Ganguly's legacy as captain

As captain, Ganguly led India in 146 ODIs and 49 Tests. His tenure saw many historic moments like the famous 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win against an invincible Australia, the 2002 NatWest Series win in England, and the 2004 Test series win in Pakistan. In 2003, he led India to their first World Cup final since 1983. Ganguly also groomed a generation of cricketers who would go on to define Indian cricket for years to come.

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