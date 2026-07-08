British wildcard Arthur Fery creates history reaches Wimbledon semi-finals

Unlikely contender

Fery joins these names

Fery, who was ranked 114th in the world before Wimbledon, is projected to rise to No. 36 in the upcoming ATP rankings. As per Opta, he became only the third player outside of ATP's top 100 to reach Wimbledon semi-finals in four decades, after Vladimir Voltchkov (No. 237) in 2000 and Goran Ivanisevic (No. 125) in 2001. Fery's remarkable run at this year's tournament has seen him play more sets than he did throughout his entire Grand Slam career prior to Wimbledon, 21 sets across four tournaments.