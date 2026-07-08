Alexander Zverev reaches first Wimbledon semi-final with Fritz scalp 

Historic achievement

Fifth German man to reach this stage

Zverev's victory over Fritz not only marks his first Wimbledon semi-final but also makes him the fifth German man in the Open Era to reach this stage at the All England Club. "I hope to play two more matches here," Zverev said after his win. "But for now, I'm extremely happy to be in the semi-finals, especially against Taylor, who I haven't [beaten] in more than two years."