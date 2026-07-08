Alexander Zverev reaches first Wimbledon semi-final with Fritz scalp
What's the story
Alexander Zverev, the World No. 3, has made it to his first Wimbledon 2026 semi-final after a stunning victory over World No. 7 Taylor Fritz. The match was a rematch of sorts for Zverev, who had lost to Fritz in their last seven meetings. However, this time he turned the tables with a convincing 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win in just under two hours.
Match stats
Here are the game stats
Zverev won a total of 93 points and 29 winners in the match. He served 14 aces compared to Fritz's 17. The former had a win percentage of 77 and 72 on his first and second serves, respectively. He converted four of his six break points. Meanwhile, Zverev had fewer unforced errors (15) than Fritz(28).
Historic achievement
Fifth German man to reach this stage
Zverev's victory over Fritz not only marks his first Wimbledon semi-final but also makes him the fifth German man in the Open Era to reach this stage at the All England Club. "I hope to play two more matches here," Zverev said after his win. "But for now, I'm extremely happy to be in the semi-finals, especially against Taylor, who I haven't [beaten] in more than two years."
Ranking boost
Zverev eyes ranking boost
Before this year's tournament, Zverev had never made it past the fourth round in nine previous Wimbledon appearances. If he wins his semi-final on Friday, he will overtake Carlos Alcaraz and reclaim the No. 2 spot in the PIF ATP Rankings on Monday for the first time since May last year.
Match tactics
A serving masterclass from Zverev
Ahead of his quarter-final match against Fritz, Zverev had predicted a contest dominated by serving with few long baseline rallies. The 29-year-old delivered just that, combining relentless accuracy behind serve with composure in the biggest moments. After saving two break points in his first service game, Zverev was once again under pressure when serving for the first set at 5-4, 15/40.
Match strategy
Three reflex volleys in succession
Zverev quickly countered with four trademark deliveries, two aces and two unreturned serves, to escape the danger zone and clinch the first set. Fritz took a medical timeout at 2-1 in the second set for treatment on his right knee. The American returned but was soon undone in one of the match's most entertaining exchanges, with Zverev producing three sharp reflex volleys before urging fans to raise their voices.
Feat
Zverev on a roll
Zverev has now reached at least the semi-final at all four Grand Slams. Australian Open 2025 (final), French Open 2026 (champion), Wimbledon 2026 (semi-final), and US Open 2020 (final). Since 1988, Zverev (29 years 70 days at tournament start) is the second-oldest player to reach the Men's Singles semi-final at all four Grand Slam events, younger than only Marin Cilic (33 years 237 days), as per Opta. Boris Becker and Michael Stich are the only other German players in the Open Era to reach the Men's Singles semi-final at all four Grand Slam events.