WTC: West Indies penalized for slow over-rate in drawn Test
What's the story
West Indies have been penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a slow over-rate in their second Test against Sri Lanka. The match ended in a draw on July 7, but the West Indies were docked two World Test Championship (WTC) points and fined 10% of their match fees. The penalty was imposed by ICC match referee Javagal Srinath after it was found that West Indies fell short by two overs even after considering time allowances.
Rules violation
Roston Chase accepted the offense
The penalty comes under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which states that players will be fined 5% of their match fee for every over their team falls short. Meanwhile, Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions states that one championship point will be deducted for each over short. Captain Roston Chase accepted the offense and proposed sanction without a formal hearing.
Impact on ranking
West Indies to take on Pakistan next
Despite the penalty, West Indies remain eighth in the WTC 2025-27 points table. However, their percentage of points (PCT) has dropped from 16.67 to 15.00. The team will next take on Pakistan in a two-match Test series at home. The first Test will be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, from July 25 while Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad will host the second Test from August 2 onward.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka stayed sixth
The drawn match in Antigua gave West Indies a 1-0 series victory and four points in the 2025-27 WTC standings. Sri Lanka also earned four WTC points from the drawn match. Sri Lanka stayed sixth, with their points tally rising from 16 to 20. However, their points percentage (PCT) fell to 41.67. Australia, the 2023 WTC winners, continue to top the 2025-27 standings. They have a PCT of 87.50. Defending champions South Africa are second with a PCT of 75.00.