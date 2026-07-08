West Indies were docked two WTC points

WTC: West Indies penalized for slow over-rate in drawn Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:12 pm Jul 08, 202611:12 pm

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West Indies have been penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a slow over-rate in their second Test against Sri Lanka. The match ended in a draw on July 7, but the West Indies were docked two World Test Championship (WTC) points and fined 10% of their match fees. The penalty was imposed by ICC match referee Javagal Srinath after it was found that West Indies fell short by two overs even after considering time allowances.