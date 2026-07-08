WTC 2025-27: Standings intact after WI beat SL 1-0
What's the story
The second and final Test of the two-match series between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, ended in a draw on Tuesday. The Lankans declared their second innings at 251/9, setting a target of 302 runs for the hosts. However, West Indies managed 109/0 in 40 overs before the match was called off. Have a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings.
Series outcome
WI vs SL, Antigua Test ends in draw
The drawn match in Antigua gave West Indies a 1-0 series victory and four points in the 2025-27 WTC standings. Sri Lanka also earned four WTC points from the drawn match. Sri Lanka stayed sixth, with their points tally rising from 16 to 20. However, their points percentage (PCT) fell to 41.67. Meanwhile, West Indies improved their PCT from 14.81 to 16.67 but remained eighth on the table despite the draw in Antigua.
Current leaders
Top three in the standings
Australia, the 2023 WTC winners, continue to top the 2025-27 standings. They have won seven out of eight matches with a PCT of 87.50. Defending champions South Africa are second with a PCT of 75.00 after winning three out of four matches played so far in this cycle. New Zealand are third with a PCT of 72.22. They added 24 points from their England tour.
Information
What about other sides?
Bangladesh follow NZ in the WTC 2025-27 standings with a PCT of 58.33. India are fifth with a PCT of 48.15. They are followed by Sri Lanka and England (24.36). West Indies and Pakistan (8.33) are eighth and ninth, respectively.
System
Points system explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.