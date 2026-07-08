'Stepping stone for us': Roston Chase on SL series victory
What's the story
Roston Chase, the captain of the West Indies cricket team, has expressed his optimism about their recent 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka. The victory in the first Test match was West Indies's first of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and also their first series win in 11 attempts, dating back to 2023. Chase emphasized that this achievement could be a "stepping stone" for future successes in Tests. Notably, the second game ended in a draw.
Batting prowess
Chase on West Indies's batting performance
Chase stressed the importance of their batting performance in this series, a departure from their usual reliance on bowling. He said, "The batting is something that we put a lot of emphasis on because it was mostly the bowling that was standing up for us in the majority of the games." The West Indies team scored four centuries during this series, with Chase himself scoring an impressive 194 runs in the first Test.
Series win
Chase elated with series win against SL in 23 years
Chase expressed his happiness at the series win, especially against a team like Sri Lanka, which they find difficult to beat even at home. He said, "Yes, I'm very elated, especially against a team like Sri Lanka that we struggle to beat even at home." The captain was particularly pleased with their dominant performance and the fact that they hadn't won against Sri Lanka in 23 years.
Future plans
Chase hopes for consistency in West Indies's performance
Chase is hopeful that this series win will set a precedent for future successes and not be a false dawn. He said, "I think this is a stepping stone for us going forward." The captain also stressed on the need for consistency in their performance to help them grow as a cricketing nation. West Indies's next Test assignment is another two-match series against Pakistan at home in July-August.