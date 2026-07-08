Linda Noskova reaches her maiden Grand Slam semi-final: Key stats

Landmarks

Noskova attains these feats

According to Opta, Noskova now has 18 WTA wins on grass since the start of the last season, the most for any player. Her closest rivals are Amanda Anisimova, Elise Mertens, and Emma Navarro (15 each). Noskova is among the four top-15 players to reach the women's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2012.