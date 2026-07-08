Linda Noskova reaches her maiden Grand Slam semi-final: Key stats
What's the story
Czech tennis star Linda Noskova reached the 2026 Wimbledon semi-final after beating 25th seed Elise Mertens. Noskova claimed a 6-3, 7-5 win in the women's singles quarter-final after nearly two hours. She is now set to play her maiden Grand Slam semi-final. Before this edition, she had reached a solitary quarter-final at this stage - the 2024 Australian Open.
Stats
A look at match stats
Noskova won a total of 86 points and 30 winners in the match. She served seven aces compared to Mertens's three. The former had a win percentage of 79 and 60 on her first and second serves, respectively. She converted only two of her break points. Meanwhile, Mertens had fewer unforced errors (23) than Noskova (31).
Information
Noskova youngest to this feat
At 21, Noskova has become the youngest player to reach a Wimbledon semi-final since Petra Kvitova, who achieved this in 2010. As per Opta, the latter was 20 back then. Noskova is now 20-15 at Grand Slams.
Landmarks
Noskova attains these feats
According to Opta, Noskova now has 18 WTA wins on grass since the start of the last season, the most for any player. Her closest rivals are Amanda Anisimova, Elise Mertens, and Emma Navarro (15 each). Noskova is among the four top-15 players to reach the women's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2012.
Information
Noskova to face Marta Kostyuk
Noskova will now face Marta Kostyuk in the semi-final. The latter will also feature in her maiden Wimbledon last-four clash after beating Jasmine Paolini. Noskova and Kostyuk have clashed only once (Madrid 2026 quarter-finals), with the latter winning 7-6 (1), 6-0.