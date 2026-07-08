Marta Kostyuk reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final: Key stats
What's the story
Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk reached the 2026 Wimbledon semi-final after beating 13th seed Jasmine Paolini. Kostyuk claimed a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win in the women's singles quarter-final after just over an hour. The 24-year-old is set to play her maiden Wimbledon semi-final. Overall, she reached her second Grand Slam semis. Before this edition, Kostyuk hadn't gone past the third round at Wimbledon.
Stats
A look at match stats
Kostyuk won a total of 63 points and 19 winners in the match. She served the match's only three aces. The 24-year-old had a win percentage of 90 and 67 on her first and second serves, respectively. She converted four of her eight break points. While Kostyuk recorded three double-faults, Paolini had 26 unforced errors.
Information
Maiden Wimbledon semi-final
As mentioned, Kostyuk reached her maiden Wimbledon semi-final. Before this edition, Kostyuk hadn't gone past the third round at the grass-court Major. She is now 11-6 at Wimbledon and 40-25 at Grand Slams.
Information
10 Grand Slam wins in 2026
As per Opta, Kostyuk has won 10 main-draw Grand Slam matches in a calendar year for the first time in her career. She started her year with a first-round exit at the Australian Open and then made the French Open semi-finals.
Do you know?
Kostyuk to face Linda Noskova
Kostyuk could now become the first Ukrainian woman to make the Wimbledon singles final. She will face Linda Noskova, who defeated Elise Mertens in straight sets. Noskova and Kostyuk have clashed only once (Madrid 2026 quarter-finals), with the latter winning 7-6 (1), 6-0.