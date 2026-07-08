Marta Kostyuk reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final: Key stats

Stats

A look at match stats

Kostyuk won a total of 63 points and 19 winners in the match. She served the match's only three aces. The 24-year-old had a win percentage of 90 and 67 on her first and second serves, respectively. She converted four of her eight break points. While Kostyuk recorded three double-faults, Paolini had 26 unforced errors.