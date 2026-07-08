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Home / News / Sports News / Marta Kostyuk reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final: Key stats
Marta Kostyuk reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final: Key stats
Kostyuk claimed a straight-set win over Jasmine Paolini

Marta Kostyuk reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Jul 08, 2026
08:02 pm
What's the story

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk reached the 2026 Wimbledon semi-final after beating 13th seed Jasmine Paolini. Kostyuk claimed a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win in the women's singles quarter-final after just over an hour. The 24-year-old is set to play her maiden Wimbledon semi-final. Overall, she reached her second Grand Slam semis. Before this edition, Kostyuk hadn't gone past the third round at Wimbledon.

Stats

A look at match stats

Kostyuk won a total of 63 points and 19 winners in the match. She served the match's only three aces. The 24-year-old had a win percentage of 90 and 67 on her first and second serves, respectively. She converted four of her eight break points. While Kostyuk recorded three double-faults, Paolini had 26 unforced errors.

Information

Maiden Wimbledon semi-final

As mentioned, Kostyuk reached her maiden Wimbledon semi-final. Before this edition, Kostyuk hadn't gone past the third round at the grass-court Major. She is now 11-6 at Wimbledon and 40-25 at Grand Slams.

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Information

10 Grand Slam wins in 2026

As per Opta, Kostyuk has won 10 main-draw Grand Slam matches in a calendar year for the first time in her career. She started her year with a first-round exit at the Australian Open and then made the French Open semi-finals.

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Kostyuk to face Linda Noskova

Kostyuk could now become the first Ukrainian woman to make the Wimbledon singles final. She will face Linda Noskova, who defeated Elise Mertens in straight sets. Noskova and Kostyuk have clashed only once (Madrid 2026 quarter-finals), with the latter winning 7-6 (1), 6-0.

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