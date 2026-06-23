Ahmedabad resident loses ₹19L to WinProFX scam linked to Pakistan
A local from Ahmedabad lost ₹19 lakh after getting pulled into a forex and crypto scam on the winprofx platform, which is reportedly tied to a Pakistani national.
He was tempted by flashy social media videos showing big profits, but when he tried to cash out, the money was stuck.
After realizing it was a scam, he reached out to the police.
Kumar Mangalam arrested for fake promos
Police have now arrested Kumar Mangalam, 26, of Bihar. He is believed to be behind those fake promo videos that convinced people to invest more.
The platform was not even registered in India and had over 193,000 users across more than 100 countries.
Investigators think the operation was run by someone in Pakistan and are looking for other victims and accomplices.
Social media facilitates rising online scams
This case shines a light on how online scams are getting more common, especially with social media making it easy for fraudsters to target unsuspecting people.