Ahmedabad retired banker loses over ₹90L to online scam
A retired banker from Ahmedabad lost over ₹90 lakh to a clever online investment scam.
It all started with a fake ad on a video platform, leading him to download a bogus trading app called Ventra Trade.
Over several months, he was convinced by scammers posing as advisors and ended up transferring his savings.
WhatsApp lure with fake ₹21,999
The scammers reached out via WhatsApp, promising big returns and even credited ₹21,999 as fake profits to gain his trust.
He made multiple transfers between November 2025 and April 2026, hoping for real gains.
When he tried to withdraw his money, they blocked access and demanded extra fees. Only then did he realize it was all a scam.
Cyber Crime Police register FIR
He reported the incident to Cyber Crime Police, who have registered an FIR and are tracking digital clues left by the scammers.