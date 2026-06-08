ENG vs NZ: Stokes not happy with Lord's pitch 

Pitch concerns

Players have lost the ability to dig in: Stokes

Stokes, who is a staunch advocate of Test cricket, said the inconsistent nature of the pitch was not ideal. He said, "It's not just the case that players have lost the ability to dig in." "Wickets falling, balls flying everywhere... with 16 wickets and 200 runs being scored, it's a good day out. "But it was an inconsistent pitch. As someone who believes Test cricket is the best format and should never disappear, that is not ideal." New Zealand captain Tom Latham also expressed surprise at how the wicket played but acknowledged both teams faced same conditions.